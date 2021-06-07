Salarius Pharmaceuticals Presents New Research Data Demonstrating Seclidemstat’s Safety, Dosing, and Drug Activity at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight full data from dose-escalation stage of Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Ewing sarcoma and interim data from Advanced Solid Tumor (AST) trial



Initial drug activity observed in both relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and AST trials

Advanced FET-rearranged sarcoma patients in AST trial demonstrated stable disease and prolonged time to progression suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas

HOUSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, presented key findings from clinical research involving its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat. These results, disclosed in poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting, included data on seclidemstat’s safety, dosing and early efficacy signals in patients with Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, and other solid tumors, including FET-rearranged sarcomas. The ASCO Annual Meeting is taking place June 4-8, 2021.

Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

In summary, data presented for the first time during ASCO demonstrated that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile, favorable pharmacokinetics that support twice-daily oral dosing, and showed evidence of anti-tumor activity in an advanced, heavily pre-treated patient population. In addition, seclidemstat showed no significant hematological toxicities, which can be a limitation for other LSD1 inhibitors.

Importantly, single-agent seclidemstat treatment showed signs of drug activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers, including FET-rearranged sarcomas, also referred to as Ewing-related sarcomas. In patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas, seclidemstat treatment resulted in stable disease (SD) and prolonged time to progression (TTP) suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas.

“The ASCO presentations demonstrate what we expected to see during the dose-escalation portion of the ongoing clinical trials,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “In addition to exhibiting drug activity across Ewing and Ewing-related sarcomas, seclidemstat demonstrated a manageable safety profile, a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, and importantly, single-agent drug activity in heavily pre-treated patients with very advanced sarcomas.”

Damon Reed, M.D., Director of the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at Moffitt Cancer Center and Principal Investigator in the Ewing sarcoma trial, added, “The disclosed data support the continued development of seclidemstat in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers, including FET-rearranged sarcomas. The amended clinical trial expands access to seclidemstat to additional, high-need FET-rearranged sarcoma patient populations, and as a combination therapy, enabling the drug’s use earlier in the continuum of Ewing sarcoma care.”

The full posters are available on ASCO’s 2021 Meeting Library. Details from the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: Phase 1 trial of seclidemstat (SP-2577) in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma

(Abstract #11514)

Session Type & Title: Poster Discussion Session, Sarcoma

Date & Time: June 4, 2021, 9 a.m. ET

Key Information & Findings: For the first time, Salarius is discussing the full findings from the dose-expansion stage of the Phase 1/2, open label study of single-agent seclidemstat in patients with elapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma. Seclidemstat demonstrated a manageable safety profile with proof-of-concept preliminary activity at or below the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), established as 900 mg BID.

In this heavily pretreated population, a patient dosed at 600 mg BID achieved a reduction in three target lesions after 58 days (2 cycles) with further tumor shrinkage after 112 days (4 cycles) and 168 days (6 cycles) for a maximum 76% tumor shrinkage despite overall progressive disease

Two additional patients dosed at 600 mg BID and 900 mg BID for 56 days (2 cycles) demonstrated overall stable disease

Seclidemstat’s safety profile is predominantly GI-related with no treatment-related deaths and no significant hematological treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)

Study results warrant further study of seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma combined with chemotherapy

Poster Title: Preliminary efficacy from an ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation of seclidemstat (SP-2577) in patients with advanced solid tumors (Abstract #3073)

Session Type & Title: Poster Session, Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date & Time: Friday, June 4, 2021, 9 a.m. ET

Key Information & Findings: This is an ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial assessing single-agent seclidemstat in advanced or recurrent solid tumors. As of April 13, 2021, seclidemstat demonstrated initial activity among advanced sarcoma patients with a manageable safety profile.

7 patients treated for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and sarcomas achieved stable disease (SD) after 56 days (2 cycles) with median time to progression (TTP) of 4.3 months; patients with advanced FET-rearranged sarcomas demonstrated prolonged SD and prolonged TTP suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcoma

As of April 13, 2021, 3 FET-rearranged sarcoma patients demonstrated TTP of 9.4 months, 7.2 months and 4.3 months, respectively Among 3 patients with FET-translocated sarcomas, prolonged SD greater than 6 months was observed in 2 patients (66%) An elderly patient treated for metastatic extra skeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma, with an aggressive TAF15-CHN translocation, who demonstrated overall SD for 9.4 months has continued therapy and has now been treated for 11 cycles

All 3 FET-translocated patients enrolled in the study showed a TTP that suggests single-agent activity based on a benchmark used to assess novel agent activity for advanced soft tissue sarcomas (Van Glabbeke, 2004)

Preliminary clinical data supports further exploration in FET-translocated sarcomas, or Ewing-related sarcomas, as a single agent and in a combination therapy

Poster Title: Phase 1 expansion trial of the LSD1 inhibitor seclidemstat (SP-2577) with and without topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma (ES) and select sarcomas (Abstract #TPS11577)

Session Type & Title: Poster Session, Sarcoma

Date & Time: June 4, 2021, 9 a.m. ET

Key Information: This is an ongoing dose-expansion study assessing seclidemstat at the RP2D (900 mg BID) in two patient cohorts: a single-agent expansion in select sarcoma patients and a safety lead-in dose escalation and expansion of seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) in Ewing sarcoma patients.

The sarcoma cohort will enroll patients with myxoid liposarcoma or other select sarcomas with FET family translocations, including desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT); the trial will enroll patients treated with one to three prior lines of therapy

The Ewing sarcoma cohort will allow patients treated with up to two prior lines of therapy

Primary objective is safety and tolerability, and secondary objective is efficacy

Recruiting patients across eight U.S. locations

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

