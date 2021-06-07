The Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 26.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028405/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive interior materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing priority for comfort and safety and use of composite materials for weight reduction. In addition, growing priority for comfort and safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive interior materials market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive interior materials market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastic polymers

• Leather

• Textile fabric

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive interior materials market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive interior materials market covers the following areas:

• Automotive interior materials market sizing

• Automotive interior materials market forecast

• Automotive interior materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive interior materials market vendors that include Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. Also, the automotive interior materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________