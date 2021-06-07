The Global Medical Gas Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 3.79 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Gas Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006336/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the medical gas equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing POCD and home healthcare markets and the growing need for medical gas cylinders during chronic disease treatment and surgeries. In addition, the growing POCD and home healthcare markets are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical gas equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The medical gas equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Home healthcare

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic and research institutions



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the spread of coronavirus disease across the globeas one of the prime reasons driving the medical gas equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical gas equipment market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical gas equipment market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Also, the medical gas equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

