LexaGene Sells a MiQLab System to Denver Animal Emergency

BEVERLY, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce Denver Animal Emergency has provided LexaGene a purchase order for a MiQLab System™.



Dr. Andrew Pierce, Owner and Medical Director of Denver Animal Emergency in North Carolina, states, “We have been using LexaGene’s MiQLab for several months as part of their Early Access Program. We’ve compared the accuracy of the MiQLab to results generated by culture and there was such high concordance, we have found that we are running MiQLab more often than we are sending samples out for culture.”

Dr. Andrew Pierce went on to say, “The MiQLab identifies not just the most common pathogens, but also many common antimicrobial resistance factors. Knowing this information soon after seeing the animal has boosted our confidence that our prescribed therapies will effectively treat the infection, even if it is found to be resistant to some antibiotics. Our veterinarians have enjoyed using it so much, and our clients are benefiting with better care, so it was an easy decision to purchase the system.”

A testimonial from Dr. Pierce is available HERE.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO comments, “I’m pleased that Dr. Pierce and his team at Denver Animal Emergency has decided to purchase the MiQLab System. Dr. Pierce is sending a strong message to his patients that the benefits of point-of-care diagnostics, time to result and high concordance will lead to improved animal care and better medical outcomes for our companion animals. This is exactly why LexaGene is in veterinary health and why we aim to change the way veterinary diagnostics are done. No longer is it necessary to wait days for culture when you can have such a powerful point of care diagnostic tool like the MiQLab.”

Dr. Jack Regan went on to say, “I’m excited to report that our newly hired veterinary, sales representatives are pursuing many promising leads throughout their territories. Their enthusiasm continues to grow as veterinarians are expressing their desire for in-hospital diagnostics. We look forward to announcing more veterinary sales soon.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

About Denver Emergency Hospital

Denver Animal Emergency, located in Denver, North Carolina is Lincoln County’s only 24/7 Emergency and Critical Care animal hospital. Denver Animal Emergency offers emergency care, overnight hospitalization, advanced diagnostics, emergency surgery and much more. The hospital employs close to 30 employees and operates 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. The hospital was established by Dr. Andrew Pierce in 2016 to better serve the community’s emergency animal needs and has seen tremendous growth throughout its first 5 years.

