The Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market is expected to grow by $ 17.10 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

10 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the efficient hiring process, expanding scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments. In addition, efficient hiring process is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-cloud

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of ATS with background-checking software as one of the prime reasons driving the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of analytics with ATS and integration of advanced technologies into ATS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market covers the following areas:

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market sizing

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market forecast

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market vendors that include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. Also, the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

