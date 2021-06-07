RevAir Hair Dryer Raises $9M in round led by Consumer Brand Specialists Lykos Capital Partners

Macedonia, OH, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevAir, a Reverse-Air hair dryer and straightener, announced today that it raised $9 million in new funding, led by Lykos Capital Partners, known for its work in building consumer-facing brands such as HEX Performance detergent. The funding will be used to invest in product innovation, marketing and expanding supply chain capabilities to accelerate growth.

RevAir was featured in “The Next 25 Years of Beauty” by Marie Claire in 2019, while The New York Times Wirecutter and Vogue both featured the RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer in their “Best Hair Dryer” roundups in 2020. http://bit.ly/RevPress

Scott Thomason, Founder and CEO, offered shared optimism and excitement, “We are here to make a difference in the lives of our customers, giving them the flexibility to style their hair in a healthy, natural way. Partnering with Lykos Capital Partners brings consumer and financial expertise and an extensive network of experienced industry contacts in the beauty and personal care space.”

Lykos Capital Partners is known for building purpose-driven brands with a technological difference that vastly improves the lives of consumers. “The RevAir is an extraordinary hair tool which solves a pain point for women and children. We were drawn in by the passion of the RevAir consumer, who consistently described RevAir as “one-of-a-kind” and “life changing,” but we became true believers once we tried it for ourselves,” said Amy Wolf and Jeri Finard, Co-Founders of Lykos Capital Partners. “We were also incredibly impressed with the RevAir team and are honored to partner with them in building the brand.”

RevAir is available on its website and Amazon. For more information on RevAir, please visit www.myrevair.com.

About RevAir

Launched in 2018, Ohio-based RevAir offers consumers the flexibility to style their hair in a healthy, natural way, without high heat or chemicals that can damage the curl pattern. It is the world’s first and only reverse-air dryer that combines suction with light heat to dry and straighten hair faster without sacrificing hair health. RevAir works on all hair types and studies show that hair drying time is cut by 60% on average, with customers enjoying the benefits of healthier, softer and shinier hair with less time and effort.

About Lykos Capital Partners

Lykos Capital Partners is a woman-owned growth equity firm seeking to partner with exceptional consumer product brands. We advise, invest in and nurture disruptive, consumer-facing brands with a technological or meaningful point of difference that improves the lives of consumers. We especially welcome purpose-driven brands, and teams who are seeking operational partnership. Our founders, Amy Wolf and Jeri Finard, have operated businesses ranging from start-ups to global household names and bring expertise in sales, marketing, retail, supply chain, and finance. We are classically trained and financially disciplined and bring that expertise to emerging consumer brands looking to scale. The foundation of our investment thesis is to partner with management teams that have a passion for their product and a skill set that supports their vision and who also welcome collaborative partnership. For more information, please visit www.lykoscp.com.

###