Acepodia Publishes Preclinical Data on Novel Off-the-Shelf Natural Killer Cell Therapy, ACE1702, for HER2-Expressing Solid Tumors Using Antibody-Cell Conjugation Technology in the Journal Cancers

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia , a biotechnology company developing next generation solid tumor and hematologic cancer cell therapies, today announced that an article describing the efficacy profile of ACE1702, Acepodia’s novel, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapy against HER2-expressing solid tumors, was published in the journal Cancers. The article, titled “A Novel off-the-Shelf Trastuzumab-Armed NK Cell Therapy (ACE1702) Using Antibody-Cell-Conjugation Technology,” is available on the Acepodia corporate website at Acepodia.com/newsroom/publications .

In the study, the Company applied its antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) platform to conjugate its oNK cells, which are a unique line of proprietary off-the-shelf NK cells, with an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody trastuzumab. Trastuzumab-conjugated oNK demonstrated its in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity against HER2-expressing cancer cells and secretion of interferon gamma (IFNγ). Irradiated and cryopreserved trastuzumab-conjugated oNK (ACE1702) retained HER2-specific in vitro and in vivo potency with no tumorigenic potential.

“This article outlines the work Acepodia is undertaking to apply its proprietary ACC technology to link a variety of allogeneic immune cells with tumor-targeting antibodies and provide true off-the-shelf therapies for cancer patients,” said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Acepodia. “Data from this study reinforce the potential of ACE1702 as a potent and safe off-the-shelf therapy against HER2-expressing cancers. As an economical and allogeneic NK cell therapy that does not require genetic engineering, ACE1702 has the potential to benefit patients with HER2-expressing cancers due to its potency, affordability and off-the-shelf convenience. We are expecting data from our Phase 1 clinical study1 of ACE1702 against HER2-expressing solid tumors in the second half of 2021 and look forward to presenting our findings at an upcoming scientific meeting.”

Key publication highlights include:

Preclinical results demonstrate that trastuzumab conjugation by ACC technology provides oNK cells with specific and enhanced cytotoxicity against HER2-expressing cancer cells.

ACC-mediated trastuzumab conjugation provides oNK cells with better cytotoxicity than antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).

In vivo results demonstrate the potency of ACE1702 against HER2-expressing cancer cells with no tumorigenic potential.

ACE1702 remains potent against HER2-expressing cancer cells after irradiation and subsequent cryopreservation, promising a true off-the-shelf product that can be easily stored at treatment sites and administered at the specific time of need.

1Additional information can be located on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04319757).

About ACE1702

ACE1702 is an off-the-shelf oNK cell therapy conjugated with HER2 antibodies that overcomes the limitations of current cancer cell therapies by enhancing the innate ability of NK cells to target and destroy HER2-expressing tumors. ACE1702 is guided by a clinically validated monoclonal anti-HER2 antibody employed in multiple approved therapies. In preclinical studies, ACE1702 was effective in targeting a broad range of HER2-expressing cancers, including those that were not responsive to current anti-HER2 therapies. Additional preclinical studies have demonstrated ACE1702’s ability to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, suggesting that ACE1702 could be an effective treatment against HER2-expressing solid tumors.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held biotechnology company focused on eradicating cancers with potent and targeted first-in-class cell therapies. The company’s next generation allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies are based on a unique NK cell line (oNK) and allogeneic NK-like gamma delta T cells that have been selected for their potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s flexible drug development platform is designed to supercharge immune effector cells’ tumor affinity through its proprietary antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of immune effector cells. Its lead product candidate, ACE1702, is the first antibody-conjugated NK cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com .

