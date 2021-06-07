Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories Announce First-Ever Outdoor Living Collaboration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and KENT, Wash., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and Classic Accessories®, the leading manufacturer of high-quality outdoor furnishings and outdoor living accessories, announced their limited-edition, co-branded outdoor living collection will debut today.



The two brands collaborated to create the Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories exclusive outdoor living collection that combines the myriad of colorful and bright floral, paisley, ikat, toile and ditsy pattern designs customers know and love from Vera Bradley with the trusted quality and functionality they expect from Classic Accessories.

“Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories are ideal partners as both of our brands are committed to creating practical, beautiful solutions for our customers.” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Lending Vera Bradley’s iconic patterns to Classic Accessories’ smart, stylish designs provides our customers with the opportunity to express their personal style and brighten their outdoor retreats with beauty and color. Classic Accessories is renowned for quality and feature-rich functionality, and we are excited that the Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories collection makes that available to the amazing customers of Vera Bradley.”

The Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories collection includes furniture covers, seat and lounge cushions, accent pillows, umbrellas, outdoor rugs and more. Each style is available to mix and match in a selection of Vera Bradley’s best seasonal prints, along with patterns created exclusively for the collection.

“We had so much fun collaborating with the Vera Bradley team and are beyond excited to see these beautiful designs brightening customers’ outdoor spaces,” said Erin Magee, Vice President of Sales for Classic Accessories.

The Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories outdoor living collection is now available online at verabradley.com, in select Vera Bradley Full Line stores and at classicaccessories.com. The collection can also be purchased online through leading retailers such as Wayfair, Amazon, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT CLASSIC ACCESSORIES:

Founded in 1983, this Seattle-based company is dedicated to providing customers with a premiere outdoor experience. Over the past three decades, Classic Accessories has steadily expanded its capabilities, distribution channels, and portfolio of product offerings. Today, Classic Accessories is the leading manufacturer of high quality, benefit-rich protective covers as well as outdoor furnishings and accessories for today’s active lifestyles. Classic Accessories’ north star is creating products that are useful, convenient, and enable customers to discover more time outdoors.

The Classic Accessories family of brands includes Classic Accessories, a premium line of covers and outdoor living furnishings, and Duck Covers, a mid-tier brand offering covers, hammocks, umbrellas, and cushions in trending colors and styles at accessible price points.

Classic Accessories products are sold globally through hundreds of retail partners, as well as direct-to-consumer. Classic Accessories also produces OEM products and private label programs for many national brands and retailers. For more information, visit classicaccessories.com.

