HERE announces mobile LiDAR data, street-level imagery, and core geospatial data now accessible within Bentley’s Orbit for reality modelling and digital twin workflows

Chicago, IL - HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the availability of a solution that makes it easier for U.S. departments of transportation (DOTs) to conduct fixed asset management activities, plan capital investments, and deliver infrastructure performance assessments according to federal regulations.

HERE data sources, including HERE map, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data, and street level imagery, are now accessible within Bentley Systems’ Orbit, an on-premises application or cloud service for managing, analyzing and sharing reality meshes, extremely large point clouds, imagery, and traditional GIS data. Now, state and city DOTs can quickly build digital twins, which are highly accurate 3D representations of their physical realities, without the time and cost required to acquire the LiDAR and street-level imagery themselves.

LiDAR data is one of the most powerful 3D reality modeling technologies available. HERE LiDAR data enables agencies to identify and locate fixed assets with high geospatial accuracy, as well as measure, extract, and report on those features. HERE captures the world’s road networks and urban environments with its fleet of LiDAR and 360° camera-equipped vehicles.

With HERE data accessible within Bentley’s Orbit, DOTs can efficiently conduct the following:

Fixed asset management: locate, manage, and maintain fixed assets along the road network.

locate, manage, and maintain fixed assets along the road network. Federal compliance : report inventory on all roads as required under the U.S. DOT’s Highway Performance Monitoring System.

: report inventory on all roads as required under the U.S. DOT’s Highway Performance Monitoring System. M aintenance and state of good repair : identify, catalogue, and prioritize local infrastructure hazards and improvements.

: identify, catalogue, and prioritize local infrastructure hazards and improvements. ADA compliance : verify that the slope and clearance of sidewalks, curb ramps, and pedestrian paths are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

: verify that the slope and clearance of sidewalks, curb ramps, and pedestrian paths are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Traffic engineering and operations : develop models of intersections for safety studies and crash reports with full geospatial context.

: develop models of intersections for safety studies and crash reports with full geospatial context. Surface transportation planning: combine aerial data to assess road conditions and preliminary designs.

“For decades, HERE location data and services have been used at the foundation of GIS applications and transportation planning,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, Senior Director of Public Sector Sales at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited to team up with Bentley in providing cities and states with the latest in 3D mapping capabilities for more efficient transportation networks and sustainable infrastructure management.”

“With this solution, HERE’s wide coverage, high quality LiDAR and mobile mapping data is now readily accessible by Bentley users for many use cases, accelerating the return on investment in digital twins across workflows from planning to operations,” said Robert Mankowski, senior vice president of digital cities at Bentley Systems. “We are pleased that HERE recognizes Orbit as a leader in mobile mapping data management, analysis, and publishing.”

On Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 AM U.S. CT, representatives from HERE, Bentley Systems and Microsoft will discuss this solution and the latest innovations in location technology for transportation agencies. Details and registration for “Digital Twins as a part of Transportation Strategy” are found within this link.



Media Contacts

James Overstall

+49 171 533 4418

james.overstall@here.com



Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

Jordan.stark@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

Attachment