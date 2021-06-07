Lecom supports Michigan-made renewable energy with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Lecom Utility, Inc., one of Michigan’s premier power line and communications contractors, today announced Lecom’s enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower allows DTE Electric customers to participate in renewable energy projects by attributing a percentage of their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. Lecom’s clean energy commitment will offset greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to driving a passenger car 698,175 miles.*

Founded in 1980, Lecom is a multi-million-dollar company that employs more than 350 highly skilled workers across its utility and communication divisions. The utility division provides high power connectivity and emergency restoration services for major regional electrical providers; the communication technicians install digital communication equipment for multiple service operators. Throughout its 40 years in business, the firm has built and maintained systems for some of the largest energy and communication providers in the United States.



“As a company with a long history and outstanding reputation, we are continuously looking for ways to adapt, stay ahead of the curve and better the communities we serve,” said Sam Lentine, vice president of Lecom. “Sustainability is a big part of that, and we’re thrilled to partner with DTE to reduce our carbon emissions and help combat climate change on a larger scale.”

By enrolling in MIGreenPower, Lecom is contributing toward the development of future wind and solar projects in Michigan. More than 350 businesses and 31,000 residential customers are now using the program to reduce their impact on the environment and meet their sustainability goals. Prominent Michigan subscribers include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bedrock, the Detroit Zoo, and the State of Michigan.

“Lecom and DTE have worked together for many years, and their enrollment in MIGreenPower is a great reflection on our partnership,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “Program participation accelerates renewable energy development in our state, creating a cleaner Michigan for everyone. We look forward to enrolling many more of our customers and business partners in this program.”

Launched in 2017, MIGreenPower now ranks among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S. To date, MIGreenPower subscribers have supported 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy generation, avoiding 1.4 million tons of CO 2 . Over the next two years, DTE will add 1,000 megawatts of new clean energy generation, primarily driven by MIGreenPower subscriptions. Program enrollment is open to all DTE Electric customers.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.