II-VI Incorporated to Demonstrate 400/800G Transceivers for Next-Generation 25.6T and 51.2T Datacenter Switches at OFC 2021

PITTSBURGH, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in optical communications components and modules, today announced that it will be virtually demonstrating, at OFC 2021, 400/800G transceivers that will enable next-generation 25.6T and 51.2T datacenter switches.



The demonstration, shown in a video at II-VI’s digital booth, will showcase a broad range of transceiver configurations, reaches, and form factors, each supporting the new breakthrough 100 Gbps PAM4 electrical interface compatible with next-generation 25.6T and 51.2T switch ASICs. The density of these 400/800G transceivers will enable 25.6T in a compact 1RU height.

OFC visitors will be able to view at the II-VI digital booth the following three Finisar® transceiver demonstrations:

800G-DR8 OSFP and 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD

II-VI will show an 800G-DR8 OSFP module operating on a link with two 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD modules over parallel single-mode fiber. 800G-DR8 transceivers are also capable of interconnecting with eight 100G transceivers or point-to-point with another 800G transceiver.

400G-FR4 QSFP112 and 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD800

II-VI will show a 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD800 module operating on a link with two 400G-FR4 QSFP112 modules.

400G-SR4 QSFP112

II-VI will show a pair of 400G-SR4 QSFP112 modules operating on a link. Multimode transceivers and AOCs that use VCSEL technology offer the lowest cost for short-reach optical interconnect applications, a trend that is expected to continue with 800G products. 400G-SR4 transceivers are also capable of interconnecting with four 100G transceivers.

All the demonstrations will show state-of-the-art optical transmission performance with pre-forward error correction (FEC) bit-error rate (BER) margin against the IEEE specification and post-FEC error-rate performance.

