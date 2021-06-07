Kaiser Aluminum Receives Aluminum Stewardship Institute Performance Standard Provisional Certification

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) announced today that its rolling mill near Evansville, Indiana (the “Warrick facility”) has received the Performance Standard Certification with Provisional status from Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (“ASI”) for its ingot casting centers, rolling mills and finishing production centers. The Warrick facility is one of only four dedicated rolling mills in North America for the packaging industry and is the first facility of its type in this market to achieve ASI Performance Standard certification for responsible sourcing and stewardship of aluminium.



“This is a very important milestone for our Warrick facility and for our customers, as we continue to support the growing sustainability trends and secular shift to aluminum in the beverage and food packaging industry,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Kaiser Aluminum, we recognize that long-term excellence requires sustainable practices. Achieving the ASI certification reflects our commitment as a strong and proactive member of the industry to foster improvement in sustainability and promote responsible and sustainable practices throughout the aluminum value chain.”

The Performance Standard Certification with Provisional status was issued under the ASI Interim Policy regarding Audits, Audit-Related Travel and Coronavirus, which clarifies the reasonable accommodations that can be made to audit plans in consideration of the current situation relating to COVID-19.

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information

For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.kaiseraluminum.com . The web site includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

