AE2S Named to National Zweig Best Firms to Work For List

Grand Forks, ND, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AE2S is among the best engineering firms to work for in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry according to the Zweig Group. The civil and environmental engineering consulting firm ranks near the top of the 2021 Best Firms to Work For Awards in the 200+ Employees and Multidiscipline categories.

The Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing, and advisory services resource for firms in the AEC industry. The annual competition involves the largest employee experience survey in the AEC industry. Workplace culture, practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more are measured from the perspectives of management and staff.

AE2S ranked 12th in the 200+ Employees category and 13th in the Multidiscipline category. “We’re very proud to be listed among the best of the AEC industry’s workplaces,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “It’s especially meaningful because it illustrates that our Employee-Owners recognize AE2S as a Best Place to Work.”

Some of the things that set AE2S apart from the competition include the 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a generous benefits package which includes employer-paid health insurance premiums, continuing education options, and the opportunity for employee-owners to grow and to work on challenging projects.

“Credit should also be given to our outstanding clients who make it exciting for all of us to come to work each day. AE2S gets to work on some amazing projects across the country and that’s a huge part of providing fulfilling careers,” says Meyer.

Winners of the 2021 Best Firms to Work For competition will be honored at the virtual 2021 Elevate AEC Conference. There will also be a celebration at the new Elevate Leadership Summit in Denver, CO, November 3-5, 2021. Winners will be featured in Zweig Group’s weekly management newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and Zweig Group’s other publications. Check out the full list of winners: 2021 Best Firms To Work For Winners - Zweig Group.

ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, communications, and financial services. AE2S has offices located in Lake Havasu and Buckeye, Arizona; Denver and Dillon, Colorado; Maple Grove and Lake of the Woods, Minnesota; Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Bozeman, Montana; Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Williston, North Dakota; Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Lehi, Utah; and Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

