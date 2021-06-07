UNCF Partners with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management to Create HBCU Scholarship

New York, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management have announced the creation of the J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Scholarship Program for students at select historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) interested in a career in financial planning.

The program will provide scholarships and mentorships to students attending one of 11 HBCUs across the United States and will help them develop the skills needed to grow a career as a financial advisor. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will award 75 scholarships annually over the next five years.

Students receiving the scholarship will have the opportunity to participate in two summer experiences: the Advancing Black Pathways Fellowship Program and the first-of-its-kind J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Service Center Internship. Upon completion of the internship program, students will also be eligible for an additional scholarship to be applied to their senior year.

“We’re committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, and that begins by investing in students early on and creating a path for their long-term career success,” said Christopher Thompson, head of Diverse Advisor Experience at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We look forward to unlocking an enormous talent potential while boosting interest in a career as a financial advisor, which has excellent growth potential.”

The J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Scholarship Program will help strengthen the pipeline of diverse talent for financial planning career pathways in J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and support the firm’s work to help close the racial wealth gap. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has committed $30 billion in five years to advance racial equality.

“Partnerships like this make the path for students of color clearer, helping them achieve goals they might not otherwise be able to attain,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We are thankful for the investment of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and the company’s strong belief in changing the futures of those who have talent and drive—no matter who they are or where they come from. All HBCUs and their students hope this partnership can be a model of success for others within the corporate giving community.”

The 11 eligible HBCUs include:

Alabama A&M University

Central State University

Clark Atlanta University

Delaware State University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

Paul Quinn College

Prairie View A&M University

South Carolina State University

Tennessee State University

Winston-Salem State University

Students should apply before June 24 at 11:59 p.m., EST, by going to UNCF.org/JPMWealthManagementScholarship. Scholarships will be awarded and administered by UNCF.

To learn more about a career with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, visit https://careers.jpmorgan.com/global/en/home

For information on Black wealth from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, read Four steps to building multi-generational Black wealth

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, has ~4,000 advisors and ~$630 billion assets under supervision. Customers can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our 3,500 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or scheduling a meeting with a J.P. Morgan Advisor in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.