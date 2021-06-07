TFF Pharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on Thin Film Freezing Applications

Focus on TFF Tacrolimus for Lung Transplant and TFF in Vaccine Technology



AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) perspectives webinar on thin film freezing applications, with a focus on TFF Tacrolimus for lung transplant and TFF approaches to improving vaccines. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio, Ted Ross, Ph.D., University of Georgia, and Kartik Chandran, Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Levine will provide background on lung transplantation, the current toxicity limitation of oral tacrolimus for immunosuppression, and the potential improvements with an inhaled formulation of tacrolimus (TFF TAC). Dr. Chandran will discuss the benefits of using the TFF technology to create a dry powder pulmonary formulation for the rVSV vaccine against COVID-19. Dr. Ross will discuss his experience utilizing the TFF process for creating a universal influenza vaccine for pulmonary delivery and its potential benefit over the existing annual vaccination.

TFF Pharma's management team will also provide an update on its internal pipeline and several upcoming planned clinical data releases for TFF TAC and TFF voriconazole (treatment of invasive fungal infections).

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

You are required to register in advance for the webcast.

Deborah Jo Levine, M.D. is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Medical Director of Lung Transplantation, and Director of Pulmonary Hypertension Center with the UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine. Dr. Levine’s research interests include antibody-mediated rejection in lung transplantation, infections in lung transplantation and new therapies in pulmonary hypertension. Her clinical work is focused mainly on lung transplantation, pulmonary hypertension, and end stage lung disease. She is boarded in pulmonary and critical care medicine. Dr. Levine received her B.S. in Physiology from the University of California, and a M.S. in Pharmacology and Toxicology and M.D. degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She completed her Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship at University of Arizona and University of Texas and completed a fellowship in Lung Transplantation and interventional pulmonary.

Ted M. Ross, Ph.D. is the Director of the Center for Vaccines and Immunology and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar and Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia. Dr. Ross earned his undergraduate and graduate studies in Zoology and Microbiology at the University of Arkansas and he received a Doctorate in Microbiology and Immunology from Vanderbilt University in 1996. He was awarded the inaugural Sidney P. Colowick Award in Outstanding Graduate Research while at Vanderbilt. Dr. Ross performed post-doctoral fellowships at Duke University on HIV biology of viral entry and at Emory University on vaccine development for HIV and influenza viruses. He then started his own laboratory as Principal Investigator at East Carolina University and in 2003 moved the laboratory to the University of Pittsburgh in the Departments of Medicine-Infectious Diseases, Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, and as a founding member of the Center for Vaccine Research where he served the University for 10 years. In 2015, he joined the faculty at the University of Georgia. Dr. Ross explores new vaccine technologies intended to protect against all strains of influenza – an endeavor that could potentially eliminate the need for seasonal flu shots. Dr. Ross and his colleagues are applying similar strategies to fight other serious viruses such as, Dengue, SARS-CoV-2, Chikungunya, and HIV Type-1 viruses.

Dr. Ross has published more than 225 papers and book chapters on infectious disease and vaccine development. He has been an invited speaker at more than 130 national and international conferences and participates in several vaccine working groups, including at the U.S. NIH, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. He is an editorial 100 board member of Vaccine. He previously served as Editor-in-Chief of the journal Current HIV Research. In addition, he has been an ad-hoc reviewer on NIH study sections and a reviewer for 24 different journals.

Dr. Ross is currently the President of International Society for Vaccines from 2020-2021 and has served as the Co-Chair of the ISV Congress in Philadelphia (8th), Seoul (9th), and Atlanta (12th).

Kartik Chandran, Ph.D. is the Principle Investigator at The Chandran Lab, Professor of Medicine and Immunology, and The Harold and Muriel Block Faculty Scholar in Virology at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. Dr. Chandran’s research interests include emerging viruses, Ebola and Marburg viruses, bunyaviruses, hantaviruses, viral entry into cells, structure and function of viral fusion glycoproteins, virus-host interactions, viral genetics, and the development of novel antiviral therapeutics. More specifically, his work at The Chandran Lab focuses on understanding the complex relationship between virus and cell and developing novel antiviral treatments directed against filoviruses, such as Ebola virus and Marburg virus, and hantaviruses, such as Sin Nombre virus and Hantaan virus. Dr. Chandran and his colleagues frequently partner with academia, industry, and government also focus on translational research to accelerate the development of novel small molecule and antibody-based therapeutics that leverage the basic knowledge on viral invasion. Most recently, the Chandran Lab is developing research tools to discover and optimize therapeutics against COVID-19, and is also directly involved in the development of convalescent plasma and human monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics to prevent and treat COVID-19.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

