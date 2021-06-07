Karamba Security Named to JMP Securities 2021 Elite 80 List of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure Vendors

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up Karamba Security , a leader in the seamless protection of IoT devices and embedded systems, today announced it was honored by JMP Securities for the second consecutive year in its 2021 Elite 80 list of the hottest privately held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies. In the report, JMP highlights their selection of the most interesting and strategically positioned private companies in these sectors.

“Recent events, notably the research disclosure demonstrating the remote hacking of Tesla vehicles from a WiFi hotspot, underscore the imperative to protect embedded systems and IoT devices,” said Ami Dotan, CEO and co-founder of Karamba Security. “We are honored to have been recognized by JMP again for our technology and market leadership in the critical sector of embedded systems and IoT security.”

The JMP report notes that Karamba Security’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for automotive ECUs, energy and enterprise edge devices are effective because security is embedded into devices from end to end. Seamlessly equipped with Karamba’s software, designed to operate in resource-constrained systems, developers and security teams limit exposure in product architectures, prevent authentication blind spots and provide integrity of software in mission-critical performance environments.

Karamba has agreements to protect 12 million connected devices, which is up from just 1 million a year ago, the report stated.

The company also recently announced a multi-year agreement with Seagate Technologies, the leader in data storage and management solutions. Under the agreement, Seagate will license Karamba's VCode binary analysis security software, using it to improve the protection of its flagship storage systems against cyberattacks.

The JMP Securities 2021 Elite 80 research report is available online. Among its many other accolades, Karamba most recently was awarded the highest honor from Interop Tokyo, named “Best of Show” in security. CRN also named Karamba to its 2021 Internet of Things 50 and featured the company among the 10 Coolest IoT Security Companies.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in embedded endpoint protection for connected devices. Connected device manufacturers in automotive, energy and enterprise edge devices rely on Karamba’s products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks. Fortune 500 companies and connected device providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats. More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

