Premier Health is Launching a Canadian AI Based Recruiting Exchange With Rekruti

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a technology joint venture agreement with Rekruti Inc. (“Rekruti”), a Montreal based technology company (the “Agreement” or the “JV”).



The JV consists of creating and operating a cross-Canada healthcare jobs marketplace open to all Canadian healthcare organizations and staffing agencies. The purpose of the marketplace is to connect healthcare employers to qualified candidates through AI based predictive analysis, to provide current information on candidates including work history, licenses and certification, and to facilitate interaction with mobile messaging tools. The use of AI and Big Data for recruiting will leverage Premier Health’s existing technology infrastructure and will provide efficiency gains to healthcare organizations and staffing agencies using the exchange across Canada. Premier Health and Rekruti expect the marketplace to be launched within the next 30 days. The structure of the JV will require each party to contribute capital, intellectual property, office facilities and corporate direction.

“Recruiting is clearly the industry’s bottleneck,” said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “Having a very efficient healthcare jobs marketplace in Canada will increase the quality and efficiency of care delivery in general.”

Rekruti built a strong portfolio of intellectual property and data with the goal to instantaneously source qualified candidates and engage them in a truly personalized fashion with a rich and interactive experience. The recruiting platform uses proprietary predictive and semantic analytics to build profiles and mobility inference, and match candidates and jobs directly on a mobile communication platform.

“Our goal is to fully address the new paradigm of digital recruiting,” said Luc Lacroix, CEO of Rekruti. “We’re excited to leverage our unique technology to launch the marketplace and build a healthcare community in Canada.”

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

About Rekruti

Rekruti is a leading provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces. It built its platform to bring sourcing and recruiting into the digital world. Using data-driven algorithms, Rekruti has built the single largest dataset of healthcare workers comprised of approximately 18 million profiles, and packaged its AI, Big Data, Machine Learning and Semantic analysis expertise into specialized marketplaces to fully address digital recruiting.

