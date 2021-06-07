U.S. Department of Defense Awards LookingGlass Cyber Solutions with Contract to Optimize Threat Hunt Operations

Reston, VA., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, today announced that a Department of Defense organization selected the LookingGlass integrated cyber threat intelligence and analytics platform, scoutSuite, to provide tailored cyber threat intelligence data and enhance the mission effectiveness of U.S. military cyber threat analysts and operators.

The five-year contract was awarded with a Production-Other Transaction (P-OT) agreement facilitated by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) after the completion of a successful prototype and pilot. The P-OT enables other federal agencies to easily leverage the same cyber threat intelligence and analytics suite and services in use at the Department of Defense.

LookingGlass scoutSuite synthesizes vast amounts of global internet data with threat actor capabilities and motivations to provide a robust threat modeling environment that can quickly process, prioritize, and operationalize threat intelligence and indicators of compromise. The quantity and quality of data in the platform enables it to support multiple cybersecurity use cases.

Participants in the prototype and pilot noted that LookingGlass significantly removed analytical obstacles to collaboration and information sharing, while enhancing the utilization of commercial cyber data. scoutSuite measurably impacted the cyber intelligence cycle by providing easy-to-operationalize cyber threat intelligence telemetry and reduced the skill-barrier for advanced cyber analysis.

“Delivering an adversarial-oriented perspective in support of threat hunting operations over the past year to our partners across the U.S. federal government was an inspirational and motivating challenge we were excited to tackle. We are proud to partner with DIU to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology across the Department of Defense and to strengthen the cybersecurity of the nation,” said Gilman Louie, CEO of LookingGlass.

The production OT, finalized on April 26, 2021, was issued based on LookingGlass’ successful completion of its threat modeling environment, threat intelligence, and analytics prototype with DIU. For questions on how to leverage the production OT, contact DIU at questions@diu.mil.

For federal organizations interested in learning more about the scoutSuite and how LookingGlass can help your organization meet its cyber mission, contact info@lookingglasscyber.com.

