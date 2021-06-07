Bariatric Beds Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing consumption of unhealthy food is a key factor driving the global bariatric beds market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Bariatric Beds Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Weight Capacity (500-700 lbs, 700-1000 lbs, More than 1000 lbs), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026. ”Radid adoption of sedentary lifestyle is predicted to contribute significantly to the global bariatric beds market.

Rising Prevalence of Bariatric Surgeries Will Stimulate Growth

The increasing consumption of unhealthy food is predicted to foster the growth of the global bariatric beds market. Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle along with rising number of bariatric surgeries is predicted to aid bariatric beds market growth. The prevalence of rare genetic conditions leading to obesity, such as Prader-Willi syndrome, underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), Cushing's syndrome is expected to further augment bariatric beds market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalation in obese population is also expected to boost bariatric beds market shares.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, an estimated 650.0 million people globally were obese. These statistics also revealed that an estimated 1.9 billion people globally were overweight. These trends together are expected to favor growth of the global bariatric beds market. In addition, launch of mattress for bariatric patients is also expected to boost the bariatric beds market revenue. For instance, Alerta announced the launch of Alerta Bariatric, a pressure-relieving mattress specifically designed for bariatric patients. Similarly, the launch of Aurum+ Bariatric Bed for patients is likely to propel growth of the global bariatric beds market, for instance, Benmor Medical launched the Aurum+ Bariatric Bed to provide clinical benefits and safety to the patients. In addition, announcement of products to benefit bariatric patients will further push growth of the bariatric beds market.

For Instance, Joerns Healthcare announced the launch of Joerns BCX Bariatric Care, a fully customizable bariatric bed for patients. Nonetheless, high initial acquisitions cost of bariatric beds along with a higher maintenance cost of bariatric beds are predicted to hamper the growth of the global bariatric beds market.





Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Will Foster Growth in North America

Geographically, the global bariatric beds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global bariatric beds market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetics. The rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is also predicted to boost the market in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during 2015-2016, 39.8% of U.S. population, translating into 93.3 million were suffering from obesity.

The bariatric beds market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in a number of bariatric surgeries. According to the National Bariatric Surgery Registry, 5,704 bariatric procedures were recorded in the U.K. during 2015-2016, which is estimated to augment growth of the bariatric beds market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of dyslipidemia. The rise in the incidence of type 2 diabetes mellitus, lack of physical activity, and rise in the obese population are contributing positively to the global bariatric beds market in Asia Pacific.





Some of the Key Players in the Global Bariatric Beds Market:

DeVilbiss Healthcare

ArjoHuntleigh

Betten Malsch

Stryker

Benmor Medical

Haelvoet

Magnatek Enterprises

Invacare

Hill-Rom

Merits Health Products

Merivaara

Reha-Bed

Nitrocare

Joerns Healthcare LLC.





Market Segmentation:

By Weight Capacity

500-700 lbs

700-1000 lbs

More than 1000 lbs

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-Term Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





