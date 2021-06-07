The Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 13.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 42% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877197/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive intelligent tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for safe tires, increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires, and introduction of stringent vehicular emission and fuel efficiency mandates. In addition, increasing need for safe tires is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive intelligent tires market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive intelligent tires market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next few years. Also, progress toward connected cars and the use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive intelligent tires market covers the following areas:

• Automotive intelligent tires market sizing

• Automotive intelligent tires market forecast

• Automotive intelligent tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive intelligent tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877197/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________