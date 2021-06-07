The Global Automotive Mirror System Market is expected to grow by $ 22.72 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828813/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive mirror system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the sales of passenger cars and low penetration of vanity mirrors in the passenger car segment in developing countries. In addition, increase in the sales of passenger cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive mirror system market analysis includes position segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive mirror system market is segmented as below:

By Position

• Exterior

• Interior



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased government regulation to enhance the safety features in a vehicle as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive mirror system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive mirror system market sizing

• Automotive mirror system market forecast

• Automotive mirror system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive mirror system market vendors that include Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive mirror system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

