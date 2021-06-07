Evoque Data Center Solutions Announces Expanded Partnership Roster With Network Service Providers

DALLAS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com) today announced partnerships with four additional network service providers (NSPs), adding to Evoque’s already-extensive roster and expanding its vendor-neutral approach to delivering state-of-the-art connectivity to its clients worldwide.



Evoque said it is adding the following NSPs to its roster:

Bandwidth IG, a metro dark fiber network provider serving mission-critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with high-capacity dark fiber, at Evoque’s data center in Lithia Springs, outside of Atlanta;

Everstream, the business-only fiber network, at Evoque’s data center in Lisle, outside of Chicago;

Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, including dark and lit fiber, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, other customized solutions, at Evoque’s Dallas-area two data centers in Allen and Webb Chapel; and

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider serving a 23-state service area, at Evoque’s Allen data center.

The addition of the four carriers is consistent with Evoque’s stated objective of providing a meaningful depth and breadth of NSPs to clients, with the widest range of options as they design and implement their hybrid IP strategies. To date, Evoque offers clients an average of more than a dozen carriers at its data centers around the globe, including point-to-point and cloud connectivity capabilities. Evoque maintains agreement with all of today’s major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Zayo and more, in addition to alliances with companies such as Megaport.

Evoque said its agreement with the NSPs will further its objective of enabling its clients to maintain access to their corporate-critical data, applications, and workloads every hour of every day.

“Like Evoque, Bandwidth IG sees the promise of investing to modernize the digital infrastructure in the Atlanta metropolitan area. To realize the digital future we all envision, it will take data center providers like Evoque and state-of-the-art fiber providers like Bandwidth IG to deliver infrastructure that can meet and exceed tomorrow’s standards,” said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG.

“The role of the data center is critical in many companies’ operations. By leveraging data center solutions from providers like Evoque, businesses in suburban Chicago can leverage our high-capacity, low-latency network to perform their business-critical applications, such as colocation and real-time replication,” said Bill Major, President, Everstream.

“As North Texas continues to grow into one of the largest data center markets in the United States, it’s imperative that business customers have access to redundant, diverse fiber paths to ensure mission-critical applications run efficiently,” said Travis Noble, Senior Vice President of Sales at Unite Private Networks. “UPN has strategically partnered with Evoque to complement its service offerings, providing a complete set of product capabilities to its customers including colocation, disaster recovery and advanced connectivity options.”

“As an established data center in the Dallas market, we see the opportunity to expand our reach within our strategic fiber infrastructure by adding connectivity with Evoque,” said David Harral, general manager at Consolidated Communications. “We will now be able to provide Evoque’s tenants access to our premium commercial and carrier-trade products, services and support.”

“The continued deployment of additional carriers across our facilities is a key element in the fulfillment of the Evoque Evolution,” said Anthony Verda, Evoque’s vice president of network service providers. “Working with them will enable our existing and future clients to leverage their capabilities, enriching our ecosystem and providing them with always-on, everywhere connectivity.” Verda noted that he expects to see Evoque continue to add to its NSP roster throughout the remainder of 2021.

More information about the Evoque/NSP partnerships and their value to companies may be found at www.evoquedcs.com.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more information:

Steve Friedberg

sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com

484.550.2900