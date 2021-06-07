Qlik Launches Data Literacy 2.0 to Drive Data Fluency in the Enterprise

PHILADELPHIA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Qlik® announces the next generation of its award-winning Data Literacy program to help drive the data fluency needed for a world witnessing continued digital acceleration. Data Literacy 2.0 is a comprehensive offering that enables companies to kickstart a data literacy program and scale it to thousands of employees.



Being able to read, work with, analyze and communicate with data is rapidly increasing in importance in both our everyday lives and in the workplace, with Qlik’s Data Literacy Index revealing that 93% of global business leaders believe it is vital for their employees to be data literate. Yet, just 21% of the global workforce feel confident in their data literacy skills and only 25% of employees felt fully prepared to use data effectively when entering their current role.

The Data Literacy 2.0 program enables organizations to start with a small initial investment, then affordably scale data literacy across the entire workforce. It is designed to take individuals from data novice to data fluent; where they can confidently interpret and work with data and help drive best practices in data-driven decision-making across their organization.

“Being data literate can’t be a specialist skillset or limited to those with technical ability. Everyone needs to be fluent in data in both their personal and professional lives,” said Dr. Paul Barth, Global Head of Data Literacy at Qlik. “As we emerge from global lockdowns and accelerate recovery plans, business leaders need to arm their employees with the skills to succeed in an increasingly digital and data-driven workplace. If they don’t, they not only risk losing talent to organizations making greater investments in employee upskilling, but they stand to undermine the future productivity, performance and competitiveness of their business.”

The Data Literacy 2.0 program includes:

Launch services: Providing best practice and hands-on support for companies, including a proven methodology for starting and scaling data literacy across the business.

Providing best practice and hands-on support for companies, including a proven methodology for starting and scaling data literacy across the business. Expert training: Instructor-led classes for in-depth discussions on working with data.

Instructor-led classes for in-depth discussions on working with data. Skills tracking: Data literacy assessments, certifications, and dashboards to measure progress. Employees can take a 2.5-hour exam to achieve gold standard accreditation in data literacy.

Data literacy assessments, certifications, and dashboards to measure progress. Employees can take a 2.5-hour exam to achieve gold standard accreditation in data literacy. Community portal: An online forum to fuel peer-to-peer data literacy collaboration across the organization.

An online forum to fuel peer-to-peer data literacy collaboration across the organization. Self-service courses: Over 20 online self-service data literacy courses and supporting resources for employees to upskill in their own time, split across two components: Free ‘Data Fundamentals’ courses for those who are at the start of their data literacy journey including modules on Introduction to Data Literacy and Data Informed Decision Making. Paid for ‘Data Fluency’ courses for individuals looking to dig deeper into data best practices for their organization with modules such as Foundational Analytics and Advanced Analytics .



Over 20 online self-service data literacy courses and supporting resources for employees to upskill in their own time, split across two components:

The complete ‘data fluency’ curriculum starts at $250 per student with volume discounts for large organizations. More information on the program and pricing structure are available here: Data Literacy Program: Training, Consulting & Resources | Qlik.

As a founding member of the Data Literacy Project and as part of its commitment to creating a data-literate world, Qlik is also making the Data Fundamentals and Data Fluency courses accessible, as well as a host of free resources to help people get to grips and build confidence with data, here: https://thedataliteracyproject.org/learn.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:

Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310