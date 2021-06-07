GCAC To Launch Sales Initiative for Small & Medium Cultivators at Cannabis Business Europe 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (“GCAC” or the “Company) (CSE: APP, OTC: FUAPF, FSE: 2FA), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, today announced, as a sponsor of the upcoming Cannabis Business Europe 20211 in Frankfurt on June 22nd and 23rd, the Company will launch a new sales initiative targeting small to medium-sized global medical cannabis cultivators.



“Sell, sell, sell,” stated GCAC’s CEO, Brad Moore. “Throughout Q1&2 2021, we have taken every opportunity to market GCAC and showcase Efixii. This strategy paid-off hugely when we demoed Efixii at Prohibition Partner’s Master Class2, which tripled of our Enterprise sales pipeline. Now we’re expanding our sales initiatives by targeting small to medium-sized cultivators.”

Moore continued, “Using Efixii is so easy to implement and use. Set up our app wallet, attest your cultivation process to a blockchain, and then print a unique Efixii QR code. Post-event, we will be targeting ALL global small to medium-sized cannabis players by launching a portal so they can calculate what it will cost to use Efixii and purchase it online. Key takeaway – they only pay when a QR code is generated. The simplicity of use plus no barrier to entry approach helps us reach our sales goals and maintain margins.”

This GCAC sales plan expansion follows the commercial launch of Efixii, their patent pending Seed2Seed solution in Q4 2020. The first proof of concept sale of Efixii was with Israel-based Bless3. Enterprise sales opportunities soon followed with an MOU with CBD Agrocasa4 and a definitive deal with Herb Industries5.

Additionally, Herb Industries CEO Ben Dov Carmeli is delighted to announce that they recently secured a deal with De Herborist, a Belgium based brand of cannabinoids & terpenes products which focuses on health & well-being. (deherborist.eu)6”. Says Carmeli, “GCAC joined other Herb global tech and academic partners including a renowned European Genetic Center, and a leading University in South Korea on our project because they are true innovators. As such, we are happy to tell the world, in addition to being on Herb cannabis products in 2022, Efixii QR codes will also mark the De Herborist‘s products currently be sold in Belgium and the rest of Europe.”



About Cannabis Business Europe

The Cannabis Business Conference Series has a track record going back to 2018 with the first Cannabis Business Europe B2B Leadership event with 240 business leaders attending onsite and all major companies being represented on the highest level. In 2019 the series expanded to more countries with dedicated events in France (Cannabis Business France 2019), Italy (Cannabis Business Italy 2019) and Cannabis Business Europe 2019 in Germany. The Cannabis Business Conference Series and the Cannabis Business Europe 2021 on June 22nd and 23rd in Frankfurt., will host over 100 business leaders (C-level, senior management level) to discuss, exchange and network and to move their business projects forward.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world’s first end-to-end — from patient to regulator — medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain, and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from licensing its SaaS technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that greatly improve patient outcomes.



