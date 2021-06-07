AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of five nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Scott B. Edmonds 23,211,033 97.93% 490,364 2.07% Lori S. Ell 23,228,533 98.00% 472,864 2.00% Jonathan W. Ladd 23,123,149 97.56% 578,248 2.44% M. Brett McMickell 23,622,816 99.67% 78,581 0.33% Jose F. Suarez 23,281,223 98.23% 420,174 1.77%

