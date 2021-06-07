Catalent, Longstanding TOMI Pharmaceutical Partner, Expands SteraMist Disinfection Across Multiple U.S. Locations

FREDERICK, Md., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced the implementation of SteraMist technology into four Catalent facilities, and a planned expansion into a fifth location.



Catalent is one of the most established pharmaceutical partners within TOMI’s Life Sciences division. In October 2018, the company’s first purchase order was for an Environment System and a Surface Unit. Shortly after, in May 2019, having experienced firsthand the direct advantages of SteraMist, Catalent purchased six additional Environment Systems and an additional Surface Unit for its BioPark and Harmans facilities. Recently, TOMI received an additional six-figure purchase order from Catalent for additional SteraMist units. Catalent has also turned to TOMI’s iHP Corporate Service team to decontaminate one of their facilities, resulting in additional revenue. Furthermore, Catalent is planning to install a Custom Engineered System (CES) for use within their material airlocks.

Catalent has also expressed interest in purchasing several SteraMist Select Plus units for their facilities once testing is completed. The SteraMist Select Plus is currently under development by TOMI as a hybrid product consisting of the Company’s current Surface Select and Environment systems. The unit will allow for enhanced flexibility by using a single applicator to decontaminate full-room to small-space volume while maintaining the size of the current Surface unit with more robust process controls.

David Small, in Catalent’s validation department, explains: “We successfully used the system on a bacteriophage. Using the iHP to inactivate a nanometer-sized bacteriophage, to our knowledge had never been tried. The system efficiently and effectively resolved the bacteriophage contamination. I am a strong proponent of the SteraMist systems and believe our continued use of the technology and partnership with TOMI will continue to yield a line of products that are superior, safer, and more effective than alternatives in the marketplace.”

“This is one of our many customers within the life sciences expanding their potential and streamlining operations with SteraMist technology,” Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI’s Chief Operating Officer states. “After the initial purchase proved SteraMist’s ease-of-implementation into facilities while validating results against the most dangerous pathogens, we were given the green light to expand. The process has been lengthy, but the resulting strong partnerships are worthwhile.”

ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.catalent.com .

ABOUT TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

