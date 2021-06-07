GreenBox POS set to join Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and forthcoming smart contract token technology is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap Indexes at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes demonstrating GreenBox’s rising profile in and commitment to the capital markets,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. “As we prepare to deploy our smart-contract token technology and disrupt the financial technology space, being added to the Russell indexes increases our stocks liquidity and raises our exposure to a wide range of institutions, investors, and index funds that reference them, facilitating the Company’s growth.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and forthcoming smart contact token technology. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

