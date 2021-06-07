ABQQ Announced Film “Our Treasures” Will Begin Screening on Cinemas Nationwide in First Week of August 2021

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces its newly film “Our Treasures” (Kai Shi Er Yi), has received No.456 Screening License from the CHINA FILM ADMINISTRATION. The distributors agreed with the Company that the film is scheduled to begin screening on cinemas nationwide in first week of August 2021.



The starring casts together with promote team the roadshows in nationwide when kick off mid of June through the end of July.