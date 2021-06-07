Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)57,190 760,215,433
31 May 202141316,162.95406,675,300
1 June 202128016,362.25004,581,430
2 June 202118816,673.08513,134,540
3 June 202128516,874.80704,809,320
4 June 20213317,450.0000575,850
Total 31 May-4 June Friday1,199 19,776,440
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,27116,494.111820,964,016
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)11,234 178,247,013
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)59,660 800,955,889
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)228,708 3,254,208,751
31 May 20212,07516,912.228935,092,875
1 June 20211,40717,153.958824,135,620
2 June 202194417,379.549816,406,295
3 June 20211,43217,580.471425,175,235
4 June 202116618,158.70483,014,345
Total 31 May-4 June Friday6,024 103,824,370
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,85617,235.121266,458,627
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)44,945 747,373,703
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)238,588 3,424,491,749

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,344 A shares and 163,774 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the share capital.                 

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 June 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2021