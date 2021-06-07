LTNC Takeover Industries Announces Sale of ‘Labor Smart’ Trademark

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”), previously announced via Twitter, that the Company would entertain offers to sell its Registered Trademark, 'Labor Smart', US Trademark Registration number 4311630 (“Trademark”). This will not change the Company’s ticker symbol LTNC or the Company’s name.



Joe Pavlik, LTNC CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer, said, “After review, our executive team has determined that the Trademark does not fit into the long-term plan. The Company is now focused on its subsidiary, Takeover Industries Inc. and rapidly expanding the NXT LVL Line of functional beverage products.”

Pavlik further states, “The Company was offered, and has agreed to accept the offer of $250,000.00 USD for the sale of the Trademark, and we also retain the right to use the Trademark royalty free for the next two years. This was an easy decision as the proceeds will support more areas of our functional beverage brand development.”



Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @TakeoverJoe on Twitter for all future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.

For more information, visit: www.TakeoverInd.com and www.NXTLVLUSA.com



Email: ir@takeoverind.com

Safe Harbor Statement



This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.



Contacts:

Labor SMART, Inc.

it@takeoverind.com