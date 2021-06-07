Global E-Glass Fiber Market Share Estimates 7.15% CAGR, Will Reach USD 12.80 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Glass Fiber Market By Types (General-Purpose Glass Fiber & Special-Purpose Glass Fiber), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, & Wind), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global E-Glass Fiber Market size & share expected to reach to USD 13.02 Billion by 2026 from USD 8.60 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global E-Glass Fiber Market: Overview

E-glass fiber is an industrial material developed on large scale owing to its insulating properties. It is currently being used in electrical appliances and other electrical applications. E-glass fiber is the primary ingredient in the production of fiberglass. Fiberglass is gaining a lot of popularity compared to polymer and carbon fiber due to its low cost and mechanical properties. The use of e-glass fibers is increasing due to the intricacy of the fiber woven in the product and low manufacturing costs.

A wide range of e-glass fiber-based applications, low-cost implementation than other types of fibers, and advancements in technology over the years will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the latest requirements in the defense and aerospace sector during the forecast will further propel the growth of the market. The trend of developing advanced glass fibers for the wind energy market is expected to provide a new opportunity for the manufacturers.

Industry Major Market Players

Taishan Fiberglass

Changzhou Tianma Group

Jushi Group

Owens Corning Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass

Market Dynamics

The products rising demand in the construction and automotive industry is expected to lead the fiberglass market growth majorly. The use of e-glass fiber for insulation purposes coupled with the growing renewable source of energy offers new opportunities for the e-glass fiber market. In addition to this, the use of advanced glass fibers in the wind energy industry will further boost the market. One of the major advantages of the product is the corrosion-resistant property that helps it withstand harsh temperature and conditions and thereby, makes it the most preferred product for the manufacturers developing fiberglass integrated essential manufacturing components. Moreover, the advancements taking place in the wastewater treatment plants and oil & gas sector help boost the market. The e-glass fiber market growth is augmented also due to the growing demand for high-performance glass fibers for the construction of light weight automobiles and aircrafts. The growing trend of replacing heavy metal components used in the aerospace, automotive, and marine sector with lightweight e-glass fibers further drive the market growth. Stringent government regulations and rising awareness over renewable energy also propel the e-glass fiber market growth.

However, the changing prices of the raw material, production challenges, and the latest technologies' cost-intensive nature are the major factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the global e-glass fiber market during the forecast period.

Global E-Glass Fiber Market: Growth Factors

Advancements in research and technology and continuous up-gradation of the previous iteration of e-glass fiber will drive the market during the forecast years. A wide range of applications is dependent on e-glass fiber. Additionally, when compared to glass and silk fibers, e-glass fibers fares the best at an optimal price. The defense and aerospace industry has a tremendous applicable component which has given a rise to government funding and incentive for the market. Furthermore, advent of an increase in wind energy plants and swift change from traditional to alternative energy sources will further drive the market of global e-glass fiber to a lucrative market during the forecast period. High initial costs and intricate manufacturing processes will hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global E-Glass Fiber Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global e-glass fiber market can be divided into general-purpose glass fiber and special-purpose glass fiber.

Based on application, the global e-fiber market can be broken down into construction, transportation, industrial, consumer, and wind. In the global e-glass fiber market, the transportation category holds the largest share due to the stringent government regulations including carbon emission goals in Europe and US CAFÉ Standards. Furthermore, the pressure put on OEMs to produce lightweight parts for reducing the weight of the vehicles is projected to drive this category.

North America Is Expected To Recoup The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of global revenue. The growing advancements in the construction and automotive industry in the U.S. is projected to fuel the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of e-glass fiber in the aerospace and defense sector will fuel the global e-glass fiber market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period rising demand in various applications such as automotive and electrical industry regions like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the booming construction and transportation industry also helps fuel the market. The high disposable income, growing population, and modernization are other factors likely to boost the global e-glass fiber market in this region.

Browse the full “Global E-Glass Fiber Market: By Types (General-Purpose Glass Fiber & Special-Purpose Glass Fiber), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, & Wind), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-glass-fiber-market

The global e-glass fiber market can be segmented on the basis of:

Global E-Glass Fiber Market: By Types Segment Analysis

General-Purpose Glass Fiber

Special-Purpose Glass Fiber

Global E-Glass Fiber Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

