The Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 2.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456977/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive paints and coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automotive and increasing demand for waterborne coatings. In addition, availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automotive is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive paints and coatings market analysis includes product segment, type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive paints and coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Solvent-based products

• Water-based products

• Other products



By Type

• Electro-coat

• Primer coat

• Basecoat

• Clearcoat



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Light commercial vehicles

• Heavy commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for innovative and specialty products as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive paints and coatings market covers the following areas:

• Automotive paints and coatings market sizing

• Automotive paints and coatings market forecast

• Automotive paints and coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive paints and coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the automotive paints and coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________