United States Diagnostics Market, By Product Type, By Type of Test, By Technique, By Usability, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

United States diagnostics market stood at USD30.08billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady rate of 5.17% during the forecast period. The United States diagnostics market is driven by the growing prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing awareness among the population pertaining to healthcare is further expected to propel the market growth. Besides, supportive government policies & schemes such as Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid are further expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investment on R&D and new product or instruments/techniques launches by the major players is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the next few years. Moreover, the sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 within the country has drastically increased the demand for infectious disease testing diagnostic tests and procedures being carried out. It has also increased the demand for rapid test kits which can help in the diagnosis of disease, thereby fueling the market growth.



The United States diagnostics market is segmented based on product type, type of test, technique, usability, application, end user, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into reagents, instruments and software & services.



Among these, the reagents segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 54.35%. This is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the fact that reagents form an integral part of a diagnostic procedure or test, and no laboratory-based diagnostic procedure or test can be performed without the use of reagents. Additionally, the growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics is further expected to fuel the segmental growth. Furthermore, an increase in demand for self-testing and point-of-care testing is expected to spur the growth of reagents. Besides, increasing research & development pertaining to reagents is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The software & service segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the growing preference for accurate, reliable and efficient diagnostic software.



Regionally, the market can be categorized into North-East, Mid-West, West and South. Among these, the Southern region in the United States is expected to dominate the overall diagnostics market with a share of around 33.86% in 2020 and is expected to continue maintaining its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the high population density, growing industrialization and increasing establishment of industries and factories in the region. This in turn increases the susceptibility of the population to various chronic and infectious diseases especially respiratory problems, thereby driving the market growth in the region.



Major players operating in the United States diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Biomerieux Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



