FXCM Pro partners with multi-asset trading platform Fortex

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM, the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, announced that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, is partnering with Fortex, a leading multi-asset trading technology platform.



The partnership between FXCM Pro and Fortex integrates FXCM Pro’s liquidity with Fortex’s XForce 2.0 platform. XForce 2.0 is a multi-asset trading platform that packs liquidity aggregation, order and risk management, MT4/5 Bridges, FIX API, hosting, and multiple trading GUI into one valued cloud native SaaS offering in NY4/LD4/HK1.

FXCM Pro will combine its world leading multi-asset trading technology solution with Fortex’s market leading service, providing institutions and professional traders with a first-class trading experience and access to key industry platforms.

Daniel Chen, CEO and Co-founder at Fortex, commented: “Fortex specializes in helping enterprise clients innovate and re-orient their trading business to fuel continuous growth. From exchange products to FX/CFD to crypto derivatives, we discover deep values for our clients by leading changes and overcoming pain points, armed with superior computing power and data insights. Our team holds a client first, liquidity neutral and broker agnostic principle. FXCM Pro’s transparent and pure agency model resonates with our core value. We are very excited to partner with FXCM Pro.”

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, commented: “FXCM Pro’s liquidity management team continues to work hard to develop partnerships that will enhance execution and trading efficiency. Our latest partnership with Fortex provides us with an additional channel, and we are both aligned in our strategy of easing connection and offering customized trading solutions. Through this partnership, we are ensuring that FXCM Pro's liquidity is easily accessible to a wide pool of brokers, hedge funds and professional traders.”

This communication is intended for institutional and professional clients only.

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.



Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by FXCM LTD or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

About Fortex

Founded in 1997, Fortex Technologies aims to revolutionize trading with its powerful, neutral, multi-asset trading platform focused on the FX, equities, and crypto markets. Fortex’s XForce solution, ECN, MT4/5 bridges, infrastructure hosting and more are used by regional banks, hedge funds, asset managers, broker dealers and professional traders around the world to enhance liquidity access, improve execution workflows and support sophisticated trading strategies. For more information about Fortex, please visit www.Fortex.com

