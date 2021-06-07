The Influence Agency launches “The Influence Awards,” their inaugural accolade celebrating the industry’s top content creators across North America

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency (InfluenceTHIS 2019 winner), one of Canada’s leading digital and influencer marketing agencies, is proud to announce the launch of The Influence Awards, an exclusive digital award that celebrates the work of content creators within multiple categories across North America.



From June 7 to July 9, 2021, nominations will be accepted through user submissions on The Influence Agency’s website, where the final 10 nominees for each category will be chosen by a panel of diverse industry judges. Participating panelists are leaders of some of the largest brands, agencies and platforms, including Victoria Manakis ( TikTok , Client Solutions Manager), Richard Wong ( LinkedIn , Account Executive), Stephanie Joseph-Flatts ( RBC , Brand Strategy and Partnerships Marketing), Amber Moyle ( Pride Toronto , Director of Sponsorship and Strategy), Toni Rufo ( Blue Ant Plus , Head Of Client Services), and more. Following the category nominees announcements, voting will commence on August 31, 2021, and The Influence Awards’ first official winners will be chosen by the public in Fall 2021.

“With today’s consumers becoming increasingly more savvy and critical of the messaging they see, the importance of creating quality content that resonates and engages with the right audiences is often overlooked,” said Stephanie Palasti, Partner and Director of Client Success, The Influence Agency. “That’s why we created The Influence Awards; we wanted to celebrate influencers that are changing the way we think about advertising, marketing, and brands in North America.”

The Influence Awards is accepting content creator nominations within the following categories: beauty, changemakers, family, fashion, foodies, fitness/wellness, gaming, interior design, up and coming, and video creators. All creator nominations must have a following of at least 5,000 on any eligible social platform such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Youtube and more, in order to be considered. There will be one winner per category and prizes are set to be announced at a later date.

The Influence Agency is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of the country’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Universal Music Canada, Puma, Lowes, Napoleon, and Iovate – an impressive roster that only continues to grow!

With a team made up of some of the brightest digital media professionals, the agency specializes in custom marketing strategies for brands and influencers around the globe. They’ve developed and delivered a wide range of online marketing programs for both SMBs and some of the biggest brands in the world alike, with results that consistently eclipse expectations. They’re experts and industry leaders in social media advertising, remarketing, content strategy, and experiential marketing support. They help take brands to the next level with a holistic and comprehensive digital marketing approach, to help them stand out in today’s saturated market. To learn more about The Influence Agency, click here .