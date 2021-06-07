English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 June 2021 at 16.00 Finnish time

SUPPLEMENT TO VALOE’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DISCLOSED ON 22 APRIL 2021: VALOE’S ANNUAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT HAS BEEN DISCLOSED

Valoe Corporation completes the company’s stock exchange release disclosed on 22 April 2021 with a pdf file: Remuneration Report 2020.

The remuneration report for governing bodies 2020 is attached to this release and available on the company's website at www.valoe.com.

Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been disclosed. The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The Corporate Governance Statement can also be found on the company's website at www.valoe.com.

In Mikkeli 7 June 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Attachments