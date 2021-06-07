EagleView to Recognize the Importance of Roofs, Roofing Industry During National Roofing Week, June 6-12

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To raise awareness of the significance of roofs to every home and business, stress the value of professional roofing contractors, and promote the good deeds of the industry, EagleView will recognize National Roofing Week taking place June 6-12.

Organized by the National Roofing Contractors Association, National Roofing Week is a reminder that the roof is one of the most important components of every structure. It is the first line of defense against natural elements, such as rain, snow or wind, yet it is often taken for granted until it falls into disrepair.

National Roofing Week enables roofing professionals to engage in their communities and inform the public about the essential role roofs and professional roofing contractors play in every community, as well as the importance of making informed decisions about maintaining or replacing any roof system.

During National Roofing Week, EagleView will share some of its favorite examples of roofing contractors benefiting their communities across social media and its website. To follow along, follow EagleView on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"NRCA National Roofing Week is an incredible opportunity to recognize the major contributions of roofing contractors to the homeowners they serve,” said Piers Dormeyer, President of Construction at EagleView. “Roofers are instrumental to rebuilding efforts following natural disasters, and their expertise is essential when it comes to repairing or replacing an aging roof system. We’re thrilled to recognize their accomplishments not just throughout the week, but throughout the year as well.”

Additional information about National Roofing Week can be found at nrca.net/nationalroofingweek.

