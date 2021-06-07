Evoque Data Center Solutions CEO to Speak at Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Communications Conference

DALLAS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Stewart, will be a featured speaker at Credit Suisse Securities’ 23rd annual Communications Conference, to be held as a virtual event later this month.



This event will consist of company presentations, select industry panels and one-on-ones with senior leadership from key companies across the Media, Telecom, Telecom Infrastructure and Cable & Satellite sectors. Stewart will take part in a “fireside chat” with Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri, where he will discuss the evolving nature of the data center industry, and Evoque’s role solving business challenges across a number of sectors.

“When you target enterprise customers, and you talk to their CIOs or CTOs, you’re no longer having a discussion first and foremost about colocation strategy,” Stewart said. “Enterprise customers are focused on other issues like their cloud strategy, application efficiency, cost optimization, and how to manage multiple infrastructures whether they are in the public cloud, on-premises or in a data center.”

To that end, Stewart said Evoque is actively shifting its strategic approach to initiating those conversations. “We know that applications are moving to AWS, Azure and GCP pretty quickly. Our challenge is how can we be involved in that? How can we be a strategic partner, and educate our clients on how to balance and optimize their cloud and data center implementations? We’re not waiting for an RFP to come out for space and power, but actually shifting the conversation to talk about application success, application migration to the cloud,” Stewart added.

“We believe the stars are aligned for enterprise demand to accelerate in the second half of 2021, creating a favorable situation for multi-tenant data centers (MTDCs),” Badri wrote in a recent research report. Badri said Credit Suisse’s analysts predict that “enterprise demand will be especially strong in 2021 for a couple of main reasons – (1) demand looked to be solid heading into 2020, but COVID-19 altered some plans for expansion, as many companies deploying in smaller retail colocation environments chose to be cautious with spend in an uncertain environment; and (2) COVID-19 then acted as an accelerant for digital transformation, turning many enterprises to a WFH model, and growing gaming and video streaming to new heights.”

