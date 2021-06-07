Atossa Therapeutics to Release Final Data from Phase 2 Study of Endoxifen Administered to Breast Cancer Patients Prior to Surgery at a Webinar at 8 am Pacific Time on June 9, 2021

SEATTLE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that it will hold a webinar at 8 am Pacific Time on June 9, 2021 to release and discuss final data from its Phase 2 study of Endoxifen administered to breast cancer patients prior to surgery. The webinar will be attended by Dr. Steven Quay, CEO and President, Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel, and Dr. B. Heather Fraser, VP Clinical, Regulatory and CMC.

To register to join the complimentary ZOOM-based webinar event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at ATOS.TribePublic.com . Registered participants may email questions for Atossa’s management to Tribe Public prior to the event at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay questions to management.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com .

About Tribe Public LLC

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

