EnWave Announces Appointment of Mr. Brad Lahrman as CEO of NutraDried

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company"), announced today that it has appointed Mr. Brad Lahrman as the new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of NutraDried Food Company, LLC (“NutraDried”), EnWave’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary.

Mr. Lahrman brings fifteen years of leadership experience in mid-market consumer products companies, including most recently with Schouten USA, a major plant-based protein company, Lightlife® Foods, a leading plant-based protein company that was acquired by Maple Leaf Foods in 2017, and earlier with Campbell Soup Company. Mr. Lahrman advanced his career as a marketing executive, and most recently led all of Schouten’s USA operations as its General Manager. In addition to Mr. Lahrman’s marketing expertise, his past responsibilities have included sales and innovation, including the product development ecosystem. He holds an MBA from Boston College’s Carrol Graduate School of Management, specializing in brand management and marketing analytics.

The Company and its Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Mr. Lahrman into the executive management team to lead the next phase of commercial growth at NutraDried. Working closely with EnWave’s management team, Mr. Lahrman will drive the development of a refined multi-channel sales strategy at NutraDried, including the development of new products for in-house brands, private-label and co-manufacturing, with products that leverage the use of EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology. Mr. Lahrman will report directly to EnWave’s CEO, Mr. Brent Charleton. Additionally, EnWave’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dan Henriques, will continue to serve in a dual-capacity as Chief Operating Officer at NutraDried.

Upon his appointment as CEO of NutraDried, the Company has granted Mr. Lahrman an aggregate of 800,000 incentive stock options, subject to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”), that are exercisable at the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on June 7, 2021. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a term of five years expiring on June 7, 2026 and will vest in one-third increments over three years in accordance to the provisions set out in the Plan, or as otherwise required by the TSXV. The grant of the equity incentive stock options is subject to approval by the TSXV.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patented methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date spanning twenty countries and five continents. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand, as well as co-manufacture for third parties.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

EnWave is also active in the pharmaceutical industry through a joint development agreement with GEA Lyophil, a leader in GMP drying machinery.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dan Henriques, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release