MasterBeat Corporation’s SBQ Holdings, LLC Completes Additional Land Purchase in Navarre Beach, Florida to Build Another Upscale Beach Vacation Property

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that, on June 3, 2021, it purchased a tract of land in Navarre, Florida for $365,000 to build another upscale Beach Vacation Home utilizing traditional financing to add to the SBQ Real Estate portfolio.

The Navarre property will be similar in size and style as the Santa Rosa Property, which is a 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style home boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, and an elevator. The property will sleep multiple families, will include a private resort-style pool with a hot tub, fire pit and much more. Construction of the previously acquired Santa Rosa Property is anticipated to start in August of this year, and this newly acquired Navarre property construction is to start in October 2021.

“We are continuing to add to our Beach Vacation Style Property portfolio and believe in this strategy for revenues streams, appreciation and profitability as proved in our Verano Palace property venture which generated positive revenue, was self-sustaining and profitable while the company realized over $300,000 in appreciation in under two years. We anticipate our new Santa Rosa and Navarre properties to perform just as well as our original Verano Palace property and deliver similar significant value to our shareholders,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat. “In other aspects, we are working on the completion of our 2020 fiscal year annual audit with Malone Bailey, which follows on our already completed 2018 and 2019 fiscal audits, and we will update shareholders once completed.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

