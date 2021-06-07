Covid-19 Impact: Global Protective Face Masks Market Predicted to Record a Revenue of $2,467.5 Million at a CAGR of 10.8% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027

New York, USA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global protective face masks market is anticipated to reach $2,467.5 million by the end of 2027, increasing from $1,073.1 million in 2019. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report displays the real-time CAGR garnered by the market when the pandemic was on its peak in 2020. According to the report, the protective face mask market has recorded a CAGR of 10.8% during recent months, while it was expected to be 10.2% in the pre-COVID-19 analysis. The main attributor behind this growth is the mandatory government regulations for wearing masks outside because of the communal transmission of coronavirus. In many countries, people are getting fined for not wearing masks in public places.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed growth compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations by Research Dive. The real-time market size has generated a revenue of $1,205.6 million, while it was estimated to reach $1,176.5 million in the world prior to Covid-19. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governments across countries released a mandatory regulation regarding wearing protective masks in the early months of 2020 following an order from the World Health Organization. In addition, the awareness was spread regarding the importance of wearing face masks during the pandemic by Television commercials and social media platforms. These are the factors promoting the growth of the protective face masks market.

Rise In The Demand Of The Protective Face Mask Across The Globe Due To The Pandemic Is Predicted To Be The Biggest Driving Factor

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global protective face masks market will continue its growth as the demand is still high and there are chances of another wave of the pandemic in coming months. As wearing mask has become a social norm to prevent the spread of the virus, many e-commerce platforms are approaching people with designer and fashionable masks at affordable rates. This factor will continue to boost the market in the post pandemic period.

Key Players of the Protective Face Masks Market

The key players of the market include -

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Polison Corporation Intech Safety Private Limited Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company Delta Plus Group Ansell Limited Alpha Solway Ltd JSP Ltd. Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Moreover, the leading market players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in March 2021, JSP, an England-based manufacturer of plastic products, announced that it is investing in new manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity of PPE in both of its UK and Germany factories, as well as further supporting the growth of its overseas operations in its main international markets in Europe, USA, UAE, Asia Pacific, and China.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

