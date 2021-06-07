Global DevOps Market to Exceed $23,362.8 Million and Surge at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global DevOps market is projected to surpass $23,362.8 million by the end of 2027, rising from a healthy revenue of $4,461.2 million in 2019, at a considerable growth rate of 22.9% during the 2020-2027 estimated timeframe. The report highlights the Covid-19 impact on the market, major drivers, hindrances, and regional outlook of the market. The research methodology used in the report is a combination of both primary and secondary research methods.

Effect of Covid-19 on the Market

The DevOps market is anticipated to augment worldwide during the Covid-19 crises due to the usage of digital platforms like clouds to continue business operations. Digital transformations are being used by business organizations to restart businesses during emergency crises. Furthermore, companies are focusing to launch reliable, scalable, and secure IT systems for a smooth business flow during the pandemic phase. This factor is anticipated to directly surge the demand for the DevOps technology, thus fueling the market growth during the pandemic.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

DevOps technologies play a vital role during communications between the customers and stakeholders. Also, DevOps technology aids in collaborating customers between designing, IT operations, businesses, and decrease obstacles. Moreover, DevOps are necessary for businesses that are focusing to be lean, capable, and flexible in addressing market requirements. Therefore, the rise in the usage of DevOps by companies for automated software is projected to boost the market growth during the forecasted timeframe. However, the high cost involved in the installation of DevOps technology is projected to hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the implementation of unique technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer reliable DevOps solutions is estimated to augment growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Performance Management & Monitoring Sub-Segment to be the Most Profitable

From the solution segment, the performance management & monitoring sub-segment is estimated to upsurge massively and is expected to gain $6,410.3 million by 2027 during the forecasted period. The sub-segment market growth is due to the usage of DevOps for full-fledged performance management and monitoring infrastructure of cloud networks, web & app servers, databases, and much more.

Cloud Sub-Segment to Gain Maximum Revenues

From the deployment segment, the cloud sub-segment is projected to enhance rapidly during the forecasted period. The sub-segment was accounted for a market share of $2,944.2 million in 2019 and is speculated to grow in the forthcoming years. Cloud DevOps has several advantages such as low deployment expenses; access to files anytime & anywhere, minimal costs for operation & testing, and much more. These benefits of using the cloud are anticipated to propel the growth of the sub-segment market during the estimated timeframe.

SMEs Sub-Segment to Garner Huge Revenues

From the end-user segment, the SMEs sub-segment is predicted to rise exponentially during the forecasted years and was accounted to hold a market share of $2,292.1 million in the previous decades. SMEs prefer DevOps for development services and software optimization to compete with other leading players. This aspect is predicted to bolster the growth of the sub-segment market during the forecasted years.

Regional Outlook

The North American region is speculated to display maximum growth during the analyzed timeframe. The presence of advanced countries such as the U.S.A and Canada along with the United States being a significant hub for evolving technologies is resulting in the adoption of DevOps by many organizations in the region. Furthermore, competitiveness in the region and growing software developments is leading to the installation of DevOps. These aspects are considered to boost the North American market during the analyzed timeframe.

Major Market Players

• Alphabet

• Microsoft

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Cigniti

• IBM

• Oracle

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Broadcom

• Micro Focus

These leading players are planning varied strategies such as acquisitions of companies, product developments, tie-ups & collaborations for maximizing profits, research & development, and organizational development to gain an upper edge in the market worldwide. For instance, in January 2021, AWS (Amazon Web Services), an IT service management company, launched Amazon DevOps Guru, a machine learning service. This service identifies operational issues, generates notifications and reports, and provides insights on how to take appropriate actions.

