InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Financial Markets Commentator Scott Shellady

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Scott Shellady, a financial markets commentator who can frequently be seen on Fox Business, Bloomberg, CNN and TD Ameritrade.

During the interview, Shellady provided a brief overview of his background, his outlook on the trends guiding the market in 2021 and the importance of the next 18 months as the economy continues to get up-to-speed in the wake of the global pandemic.

“I’ve been in the financial business – commodities, equities and fixed income – for about 34 years. Over the last probably 10 or 15 years, because I wear a black and white Holstein cow jacket… I garnered a lot of attention; people wanted to talk to the big guy in the cow jacket,” Shellady said. “Slowly but surely, I became an accidental commentator. I didn’t mean for it to happen. About the time I started wearing the jacket, we started to see a lot of flows into the market, especially into fixed income, bonds and interest-rate products… Being at the Chicago Board of Trade and trading on the exchange in the pits, a lot of people could see the jacket from the visitor’s gallery… One thing led to another and all of a sudden you find yourself on CNBC and Fox.”

Shellady then turned his attention to the trends driving the markets in 2021 and what he expects to see in the second half of the year.

“It has to be taken into consideration the fact that we’re coming out of a pandemic… Nobody on this planet has ever seen anybody try to start up a $28 trillion economy from scratch, from cold. We’re in the middle of doing that, and that is throwing a real big wrench into things,” he continued. “Nobody really knows what to say about it… A great example is… the jobs report. You’ll hear a lot of people from the administration talk about ‘jobs created’. Well, they didn’t create anything if they just opened up your business and let you go back to the job they kicked you out of in March… It’s like the lights of your gymnasium. When you turned them off at night on Friday, they went off right away. When you turned them back on Saturday morning, they flickered, and it took them a while to get started. Our economy is flickering to get started. The demand is there, but we don’t have the goods and services coming off the conveyor belt like we used to when the supply chains were full.”

Looking forward, Shellady put a spotlight on the market sectors that he’s worried about as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The ones that I’m worried about are the ones that are experiencing a lot of these price rises, like homebuilding. I think we need to go back to school in this country and do a little research on these two big words: ‘event’ versus ‘trend’,” he added. “I think reopening the economy is an event. A lot of the guys out there who are a lot smarter than I are viewing this… as a trend… Be careful about getting confused with inflation versus restarting… Yes, it’s inflationary, because it’s a lot of dollars going after too few things. But that could be just temporary, because we don’t have those few things flying off the conveyor belt… I think we need six more months of this to find out just how much is inflationary from the money that the government was throwing at the pandemic.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and financial markets commentator Scott Shellady as they discuss the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, international pressures affecting the market and Shellady’s take on the current state of cryptocurrency.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com.

