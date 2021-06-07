iBrands Corporation Appoints New CEO And Changes Business Focus

LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holdings company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Billionaire Frank Ekejija as its new Chairman, President and CEO and changed the company’s business focus, respectively.



“iBrands Corporation has an enormous intrinsic value because we have loaded the basis for the benefit of the shareholders and stakeholders. Moving forward the company will be engaged in providing Merchant / Private Banking, Venture Capital, Asset Management and Wealth Creation Services to public and private companies. iBrands Corporation is well capitalized to support our admitted partners and clients operations around the world. We are strategically situated and positioned to serve the capital markets,” said Frank Ekejija, new Chairman, President and CEO of iBrands Corporation.

On July 8th 2018, NVC Fund Holding Trust capitalized the company by acquiring 912,094,926 shares of IBRC Series F Preferred Stock priced at $4 per share, and a subsequent capitalization on September 10th 2018 for 1,000,000,000 shares of IBRC Series C Preferred Stock priced at $25 per share .

NVC Fund Holding Trust is the registered and beneficial owner of mineral exploration properties located in Carbon County, Wyoming containing large deposits of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium and other valued rich rare earth minerals.

About NVC Fund Holding Trust

NVC Fund Holding Trust is a private equity investor in Natural Resources, Rare Earth, Oil and Gas, Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Merchant Private Banking, Trust Management, Wealth Aggregation, Investment Trading, Blockchain Technology, Fintech Cryptocurrency, and Business Financial Services.

The company can be found at: https://nvcfund.com/

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation acquires and operates various market brands having unique market positions within sectors. We support entities in FinTech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technology, SaaS (software as a service), Capital Raising, Digital Marketing, Electronic Data Interchange, Energy, Mineral Resources, and Real Estate.The company was formerly known as MedSpas of America, Inc. and changed its name to iBrands Corporation in March 2009. iBrands Corporation was founded in 1994. The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

