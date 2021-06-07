Ripple Street Expands Leadership Team with Anthony Radalj as New VP of Finance

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced Anthony Radalj as Vice President of Finance. At Ripple Street, Radalj will focus on developing and optimizing strategic financial plans as well as manage day-to-day operations to ensure profitability. With extensive expertise in piloting and scaling agile, cross-functional initiatives, he will drive key enhancements to finance processes and business analytics.



“Having worked with Anthony in the past, I know first-hand that he not only has fierce financial acumen and discipline to help take our company to the next level, but he also understands the ins and outs of operationalizing businesses,” commented Mike Leo, Ripple Street’s CEO. “I love that he gets his hands dirty with the team and will leave no stone unturned to make sure things run better than ever before. With his leadership, we put ourselves in the best possible position to quickly scale growth.”

In his new role as VP of Finance, Radalj is responsible for working with departments across the organization to assess and optimize revenue products and services, cost structures, margins, and processes. Additionally, Radalj will spearhead the preparation and maintenance of financial statements, as well as the implementation of all critical controls to monitor, report, plan, and deliver against Ripple Street’s strategic financial plans. Finally, Radalj is responsible for working with business stakeholders, legal counsel, and other vendors to structure financial deals, negotiate favorable terms with key partners, and prepare vendor due diligence and legal agreements.

Radalj joins Ripple Street with more than 25 years of diverse industry experience, with a deep focus in MP&A, FP&A, and Merchandising. Most recently, he has served as an advisor and consultant for several high-growth organizations, including Taos Digital and The Edge VR. Prior to consulting, Radalj led Global Retail Strategy, MP&A, Merchandising, Buying and Operations at Manchester United Limited. During his tenure, he steered the organization’s global expansion strategy in the US, serving as a key architect in developing the blueprint for the retail and digital ecosystem in the market. Radalj has also served in several other leadership roles, including SVP of Retail at Perry Ellis International and SVP, Financial Planning and Analysis and BI, at Operative Media (acquired by Sintec Media for nearly $200M).

“Ripple Street sits at the forefront of transforming brands’ relationships with everyday consumers, and I’m excited to help accelerate their journey to success,” said Radalj. “I’m beyond thrilled to work with Mike again and join another tight-knit team that is completely embracing every opportunity to widen our market leadership. I look forward to diving in and providing strategic financial and operational discipline that will allow us to scale growth and ultimately better serve our community, brands, and shareholders.”

About Ripple Street

Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering in-person or virtual product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit about.ripplestreet.com.

Contact

press@ripplestreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d71371-96f7-48a0-b39e-00df3b11b597