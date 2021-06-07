Surgalign Holdings Announces Collaboration with Inteneural Networks, a Leading Developer of Artificial Intelligence for Clinical Neurosciences

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, and Inteneural Networks Inc., a developer of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based applications focused on fully autonomous analytics of central nervous system imaging, today announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, Surgalign will gain access to Inteneural’s proprietary technology for evaluation of future integration within the Surgalign digital surgery portfolio.



Inteneural is the developer and owner of proprietary intellectual property that allows computers to autonomously segment and identify neural structures in medical images and rapidly deliver reference information using machine learning alogrithims. These algorithms have potential for future applications in cranial and neurosurgery for referencing of tumor, aneurysm, stroke, and neurovascular structures using existing magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography technology.

“While our initial focus is the application of digital surgery in spine procedures, we have a much more expansive vision for what we believe is possible with emerging technologies. New developments in the application of AI in neurosurgery and medical imaging make it an attractive space to further expand. Inteneural has developed machine learning-based analytics and fully autonomous brain anatomy segmentation capabilities that would be incredibly powerful when combined with neurosurgery,” said Terry Rich, Surgalign Chief Executive Officer. “The agreement between Surgalign and Inteneural sets the foundation for potentially enhanced research and development efficiencies, expansion of the addressable markets, and acceleration of the technological progress in the digital surgery space generally.”

“It’s important to note that this collaboration builds on the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have been receiving recently from spine surgeons, many of whom also specialize in neurosurgery, during demonstrations of the HolosurgicalTM platform,” Mr. Rich added.

The agreement provides for a period during which Surgalign will evaluate the Inteneural technology on an exclusive basis, and work with Inteneural to determine the feasibility of a more comprehensive collaboration.

About Inteneural Networks Inc.

Inteneural Networks Inc. is a Chicago-based medical high-tech company, specializing in AI and Big Data Learning analysis of brain imaging. It was founded in 2017 by experienced scientists and high-tech investors: A pioneer in data mining and big data learning – Professor Paul Lewicki PhD and a surgeon who specializes in high-tech imaging databases and surgical applications – Dr. Kris Siemionow MD, PhD. Lewicki and Siemionow are the founders of the Holosurgical platform.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes.

Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

