Cytek Biosciences Introduces a New High-Dimensional Sorter

FREMONT, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. , a leading cell analysis solutions company, today introduced a new high-dimensional benchtop cell sorter – the Cytek Aurora CS. Built on the same Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology comprising Cytek’s Aurora cell analysis system, the Aurora CS delivers high resolution capabilities at the single cell level to resolve and sort even the most challenging cell populations – regardless of assay complexity or autofluorescence level. With the Aurora CS, researchers can isolate live cells or other particles in microtiter plates or tubes for downstream studies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing, proteomics and cell biology.



Cytek’s flagship Aurora cell analysis system was first launched in 2017 to address the shortfalls of existing flow cytometry technologies. The Aurora system utilizes the full spectrum of fluorescence signatures from multiple excitation lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells, significantly advancing high-content cell analysis with higher sensitivity. In keeping with the Aurora’s advanced features and capabilities, the Aurora CS provides all the benefits of Cytek’s FSP technology. Its optical design and unmixing algorithm provide scientists with increased flexibility, enabling the use of a wide array of new fluorochrome combinations without reconfiguring the system for each application. State-of-the-art optics and low-noise electronics provide high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis, including in cells with high autofluorescence or low levels of expression of key biomarkers.

“At Cytek, we are dedicated to enhancing the user experience to the fullest extent and making it easier to go from biological question to answer,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “The same assays optimized on the Aurora cell analyzer can also be run on the Aurora CS for sorting, enabling scientists to take their research even further with downstream applications, gain deeper insights and accelerate the pace of discovery.”

Key features and benefits include:

Up to 5 lasers, 64 fluorescence channels and 3 scattering channels

Accurate sorting of subpopulations from a highly complex panel (40 colors demonstrated)

New levels of flexibility No need to reconfigure optical filters for different fluorochromes Use any commercially available fluorochrome excited by the onboard lasers 5 ML and 15 ML sample input tubes Pre-defined and customizable nozzle and sort mode settings Choose from a variety of collection devices 96-well plates with index sorting 1.5- and 5-mL tubes Up to 6-way sorting Temperature control

SpectroFlo ® CS software with intuitive workflows

CS software with intuitive workflows Built-in primary aerosol evacuation system

Effortless sorting experience Automated drop delay and sort monitoring for a reliable sorting experience Comprehensive sort reports automatically record settings used from each sort Assay transferability from the Cytek Aurora system or conventional flow cytometers



Cytek’s cell analysis and sorting systems detect the full spectrum of the many fluorescent probes labelled on each cell. FSP technology enables the use of many different fluorophores (40 colors demonstrated) on both the Aurora system and the Aurora CS to define a large array of cellular subpopulations in a single tube, enabling a deeper understanding of complete biological systems. Combining the benefits of FSP technology with a flexible and customizable sorting platform provides researchers with a solution that can accommodate a variety of biological and sorting conditions. With SpectroFlo CS software, up to 6-way sorting, customizable sort modes, automated drop delay, and sort stream monitoring are easily achieved with the same simplicity that users have come to enjoy from Cytek’s SpectroFlo software packages, ultimately leading to shorter set-up times to meet various application needs.

Cytek offers a fully integrated workflow through a suite of solutions for the cell analysis market. For more information on the Aurora CS, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/aurora-cs or www.cytekbio.com .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.



Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, SpectroFlo and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

