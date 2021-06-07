As California Prepares to Reopen on June 15, the Latino Community Foundation Honors Essential Workers During Annual Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latino Community Foundation (LCF), California’s sole philanthropic organization focused on unleashing the civic and economic power of the Latino community, hosts the “You Are Essential” celebration. The virtual gala will be held Thursday, June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



With California preparing to fully reopen on June 15th, LCF will honor the heroes of this pandemic: California’s essential workers — farmworkers, nurses and doctors, community leaders, teachers and activists. Despite a year filled with immense grief, pain and loss for the Latino community, the unwavering hope for a better future propelled the Latino community and our state to keep moving forward.

On June 10, LCF and its supporters will come together to pay tribute to these leaders.

“The night is about celebrating our essential workers, our families, and our communities. We honor the strength, faith, determination of Latinos to press forward and build a more just California and nation. Latinos are the backbone of our economy, and they hold our communities together,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of Latino Community Foundation. “From small business owners to dreamers that served as nurses and doctors to our farmworkers that made it possible for us to have food on our table, we stand with them. And we call on our elected leaders to invest in their future because the future of our nation depends on it.”

As California reopens, more must be done to ensure that Latinos are vaccinated against Covid-19. According to Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), only 60 percent of Latinos have reported being vaccinated. LCF continues its work with grassroot organizations to ensure all Latinos are vaccinated.

The state is also facing a deadline to pass Gov. Newsom’s $267B proposed budget. “We need these bold investments now more than ever,” said Martinez Garcel. “From rent relief to the expansion of health care for undocumented immigrants, our leaders must also understand that California’s comeback hinges on Latino leaders and grassroot organizations to execute the budgetary vision.”

This year’s gala will feature special guests Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda and the cast of the film "In the Heights"

Award recipients are:

-- Chef Jose Andres, Humanitarian, Trailblazer in Philanthropy Award

-- Armando Valdez, Executive Director, Community Center for the Arts and Technology, Leading Change Award

-- Adriana Diaz, CBS News National Correspondent, Nuestro Orgullo Award

This year’s gala will be presented through LCF’s private viewing platform, allowing attendees to watch live with friends and family while seated at a virtual table. Ticket contributions are $50+ and table sponsorships are also available. Tickets can be purchased here.

All proceeds support the Latino Community Foundation’s signature programs.

What: The Latino Community Foundation’s 16th gala: “You Are Essential”

When: Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m. PST

Where: YouTube Link, click here

Tickets for the virtual gala can be purchased here

For more information about the Latino Community Foundation, visit: www.latinocf.org

Social Media Links

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

CONTACT:

Victoria Sanchez De Alba

De Alba Communications (for LCF)

650-270-7810

victoria@dealba.net

Or

Ricardo Jara

Senior Communications Director (LCF)

323-559-0802

rjara@latinocf.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c7a87ae-687f-4b02-8814-b0aa88978cab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bcbf41c-fba1-420c-b544-a32a94e4ba39