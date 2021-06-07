Carnrite to Moderate Executive Panels at Upcoming Reuters Events

HOUSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan ‘Al’ Carnrite, President & CEO of management consultancy The Carnrite Group, has been tasked with moderating two expert panels at back-to-back Reuters Events in June. The first event is Data-Driven Oil & Gas 2021 (June 14-15), which will be followed by Global Energy Transition (June 21-25).



At the Data Driven Oil & Gas 2021 conference, Carnrite is moderating the panel entitled “Digital Transformation in Action: Upstream Operations.” The discussion will be live on June 14th for attendees of the conference. The panelists are top executives from Shell, Eni, ADNOC and TIBCO, who will share examples of digital transformation in action and discuss digital strategies in place to reduce cost, lower carbon emissions, improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

For the second conference, Global Energy Transition, Al Carnrite will lead a discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing companies as they navigate the Energy Transition. “Name Your Price” will explore topics such as incentivizing investments required to achieve commitments made in the Paris Agreement, the implications of putting a price on carbon and the potential for global cooperation. Carnrite will facilitate the conversation between leaders from Persefoni, the Energy Transitions Commission and EDP.

When asked about the upcoming conferences, Carnrite said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to moderate these panels. Both subjects are timely and complex, and Reuters Events has done a great job assembling a knowledgeable group of panelists with diverse experiences and perspectives.”

